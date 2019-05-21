Recognition signifies commitment to leadership, channel advocacy, and growth - core areas of focus at inRiver

inRiver, the leading provider of SaaS-based product information management (PIM) solutions, announced today that Diane Schmidt, senior director of strategic alliances for inRiver, was named to the prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list by The Channel Company, a brand of CRN.

Today's leaders excel not only in one area of expertise, but offer a variety of strengths across multiple disciplines.

"Diane offers extensive experience and dedication in her role as senior director of strategic alliances at inRiver," said Thor Johnson, CEO, inRiver. "We are thrilled to see her recognized by the industry and her peers for her contributions as we focus heavily on our invaluable channel at inRiver."

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions to their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders in driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About inRiver

Founded in 2007, inRiver redefines the way ecommerce product marketers and merchandisers display and sell their products. By providing product information management (PIM) products and services that help create, update, refresh, maintain and distribute content about products globally, inRiver helps businesses drive increased revenue, customer satisfaction and brand equity. More than 1,500 brands and 500 customers across 21 countries rely on inRiver to efficiently control the product flow for their globally recognized brands. inRiver is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden with offices in Chicago, London, Amsterdam and Stockholm, and is a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner. For more information, visit www.inriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

