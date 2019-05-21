Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is Expected to Reach 9866 Million US$ With a CAGR of 12.5% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner market size was 4203 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9866 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.5% during 2019-2025.

Residential robotic vacuum cleaner is an autonomous cleaner that can be programmed with the press of a button or operated by a remote. They can vacuum under beds, tables, and chairs and along baseboards and corners more easily.

Currently, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner on the market are mainly disc-shaped, it can be very convenient to shuttle the narrow space under the sofa and so on. In addition, there are advantages of low power, low noise, and can automatically sweeping, recharge, can be timed to clean, no care, save time and energy compared with traditional vacuum cleaner.

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many family choose the residential robotic vacuum cleaner to clean their house. The reduced time for household activities is increasing the adoption of residential robotic vacuum cleaners by the end-users for replacing their physical household works such as cleaning and mopping.

Key Trend:

At present, in United States, the residential robotic vacuum cleaner industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's largest manufacturer is iRobot which accounted for approximately 26% of the global sales revenue of residential robotic vacuum cleaner in 2015.

The key insights of the report:

To analyze global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner development in United States , Europe and China .

, and . To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The key players covered in this study

iRobot

Ecovacs

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Philips

Panasonic

Market analysis by product type

Ultrasonic Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Infrared Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Market analysis by market

Household

Restaurant

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast AsiaIndia

Central & South America

