A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story. During the course of this engagement, the fraud analytics experts at Quantzig helped a health insurance firm to deploy new strategies to identify false claims and allocate their resources efficiently.

From healthcare and financial claims to insurance and product warranty claims, tackling fraud has turned out to be a major challenge for businesses worldwide. To address such issues leading organizations are focusing on developing robust solutions that would help them categorize and prioritize suspicious activities. As such, health insurance service providers are looking at leveraging fraud analytics to reduce significant wastage of resources by preventing fraud and abuse in the administration of health insurance claims.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known healthcare insurance service provider based out of the United States. They wanted to leverage fraud analytics to identify the potential losses from healthcare frauds and errors in claims processing.

"Fraud analytics does not replace the traditional rules-based methods but it just adds up to your existing efforts to enhance business outcomes," says a fraud analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedWith several years of experience in offering advanced fraud analytics solutions, we understand the 'pain-points' encountered by healthcare players. To help the client tackle their challenges our experts proposed a systematic, analytics-driven approach that would provide the much-needed insights into false claims.

Quantzig's fraud analytics solutions helped the client to:

Analyze data using interactive dashboards

Identify and track fraud in real-time

Quantzig's fraud analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging analytics through cross-application data integration

Analyzing claims data in real-time to generate warnings of suspected fraud

