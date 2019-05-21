sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BH Global Limited - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 21

BH Global Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48555)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

21 May 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 21 June 2019 at 1.00pm.

The Notice of AGM has today been posted to shareholders, the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 were sent to shareholders on 17 May 2019.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


