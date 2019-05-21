Epos Now Partners With Hopt to Streamline the Customer Experience for Restaurants and Their Customers, Enabling Easy Mobile Ordering and Payments With All Orders Being Sent to Their Tills or Tablets

ORLANDO, Florida, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based POS provider Epos Now has announced a partnership with mobile app Hopt , an app that allows customers to browse a restaurant's menu, order and pay directly from their mobile phones.

Hopt's exclusive integration with Epos Now enables and supplies:

A restaurant's customers to be able to order and pay from their table just like they would in Wetherspoon. Who doesn't like Table Service?

Customer orders to sync instantly to the kitchen

Easy profit and loss management with all order transactional data available in the back office

Paid Hopt orders sync directly to a restaurant's integrated accounts package

Prevent customers from ordering something that has sold out with automatic removal of zero value stock items

Shorten order to table wait time

Go paperless and sync Hopt orders straight through to Epos Now's Kitchen Display System

Product and stock changes you make sync directly to the app

Customers can download the free Hopt App from either the Apple or Google Play App Stores

Launch pack including Table Talkers and Posters supplied free of charge

No setup or fixed charges, just a transactional charge

Enhanced customer experience and increase in the efficiency of a restaurant's business, whilst boosting sales

Click here to install for free and learn more about Hopt in the Epos Now AppStore

About Epos Now

Launched in 2011, Epos Now is a cloud-based software provider, specializing in the design and manufacture of electronic point of sale. It was founded on a belief that all businesses and entrepreneurs should be able to leverage the power of both cloud computing and modern technology to power their businesses. Epos Now helps to improve both the lives of our customers and their businesses.

Learn more and chat with a point of sale specialist at www.eposnow.com .

