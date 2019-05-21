Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT), The Imaging Phenomics Company, announced today that it will be exhibiting at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting, May 31 June 4 at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA (exhibition dates: June 1-3).

Median Technologies will share and showcase its offering for imaging solutions and services in clinical trials iSee and present the latest developments of its imaging Phenomics platform iBiopsy, at booth #6102.

The Median's clinical team will be available at the booth to discuss the abstract results: "Imaging biomarker phenotyping system (iBiopsy) to accelerate hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) drug development". The abstract is online here.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is the world's premier oncology conference, organized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the largest oncology society in the world. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide. More about the ASCO Annual Meeting: https://am.asco.org/

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

