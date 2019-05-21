New date of the Annual Shareholder Meeting: September 5, 2019

Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold an audio conference for its shareholders as well as the financial community on Tuesday, June 4, to present the results for the 2018-2019 financial year which ended on March 31, 2019:

6.30 pm CEST Presentation and Q&A in French

7.30 pm CEST Presentation and Q&A in English

Link to connect: invest.medincell.com/conference

An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

The annual financial report will be available on the MedinCell website, in the Investors section (invest.medincell.com), as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

For reasons related to its management agenda, MedinCell informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting will finally be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Montpellier.

Contacts:

MedinCell

David Heuzé

Communication leader

david.heuze@medincell.com

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alexia Faure

Investor relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media relations

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94