SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specializing in medical imaging using ultrasound technology, announced today that it installed eight Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platforms at the Radiological Network of Romandy (3R) in Switzerland. 3R, an independent network with 10 local radiology centers, is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technologies. The new ultrasound systems will be used for general imaging, as well as for breast, musculoskeletal and abdominal imaging.

"The Radiological Network of Romandy, the largest private radiology group in French-speaking Switzerland, was one of the first to acquire Aixplorer in 2009. 3R has renewed its confidence in SuperSonic Imagine by purchasing 8 new Aixplorer MACH 30 through our Swiss distributor, Nova-Logic. Dr Fournier, Founder of 3R, is one of the pioneering radiologists who immediately integrated ShearWave Elastography (SWE) into their diagnostic routine", explains Michèle Lesieur, CEO of SuperSonic Imagine.

"The Aixplorer's image quality won us over, particularly with respect to harmonic imaging for senology. For breast cancer patients, it allows us to detect ganglionic metastasis of less than 5 mm in size, making the sentinel lymph node procedure unnecessary. Furthermore, the elasticity measurement made possible by ShearWave Elastography has provided us with a new diagnostic biomarker. We routinely use the Aixplorer in breast, liver and thyroid imaging. The attributes of Aixplorer MACH 30 will enable us to benefit from the latest innovations, particularly when evaluating liver and musculoskeletal diseases", says Dr Fournier, Founder of 3R.

Aixplorer MACH 30, a versatile ultrasound system with a new generation of UltraFast imaging

The new Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound system introduces new generation UltraFastimaging, enhancing the current range of imaging modes such as ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S. and TriVu for superior diagnostic performance.

The unprecedented concept SonicPadTM is an innovative and intuitive tool, which revolutionizes the approach to conventional ultrasound imaging. SonicPad improves the radiologist's workflow by reducing user movements by up to 77% and examination time by up to 32%. SonicPad enables the user to focus on the images, rather than the operation of the ultrasound system.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value to its technologies. The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, and TriVu. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). The company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

