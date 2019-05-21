Klas Telecom has a long history in the Defence and Public Safety markets with the Voyager range of rugged, portable networking products. In parallel, the TRX product line was launched in the Transportation market in 2016, with a focus on providing secure, reliable connectivity for vehicles including trains, buses, trucks and cars. TRX combines both connectivity and local compute so that vehicles have cloud connectivity when they need it, but local processing power for analytics when there is no backhaul. The solution is underpinned by KlasOS Keel, a lightweight hypervisor with SD-WAN and the latest Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

TRX R2 provides the Keel feature-set in a Voyager module form factor, compatible with Voyager 1, Voyager 2 and Voyager 8 chassis variants. R2 is available with two Category 12 modems with downlink speeds of up to 600Mbps per modem and also has a built-in Wi-Fi interface. Combined with Klas' proven SDWAN features embedded in KlasOS Keel, multiple transports can be used simultaneously in a secure and agile way. A broad range of virtual machines are also supported including VPN technology, WAN optimization and video analytics on Intel Denverton 4 or 8 core variants.

To learn more about TRX and KlasOS Keel, visit www.klastelecom.com.

About Klas Telecom

Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for the network edge. Klas Telecom delivers connectivity to remote and austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. The company specializes in integrating enterprise networking capabilities from global IT leaders with in-house hardware and software platforms designed to meet market demands and the most stringent environmental requirements. Klas Telecom leverages the latest technology to stay on the forefront of the deployable communications industry. Klas Telecom operates in the public safety, transportation and U.S. and international government and defense markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland.

