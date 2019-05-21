The Seventh Annual Award Consideration Starts Today Until June 11, 2019 in U.S. and U.K.

The Call of Duty Endowment today begins its application process for the seventh annual "Seal of Distinction" Awards, recognizing U.S. and U.K. based non-profits that demonstrate the highest levels of effectiveness, efficiency, and integrity in placing veterans into high-quality jobs.

The prestigious award for grantees is accompanied by a $30,000 unrestricted grant, as well as provides the opportunity to apply for future funding. Last year's winners were: Workshops for Warriors and FourBlock.

To be considered, organizations must complete an online application at: www.callofdutyendowment.org/seal

Applications will be accepted now through June 11, 2019. Nominees for the "Seal of Distinction" must meet a number of criteria, including:

Organization must be a charitable, non-profit, with 501(c)(3) status (or, in the case of the U.K., a charity determined to have the equivalent status of a U.S. non-profit with 501 (c)(3) status);

Mission must include directly assisting unemployed and underemployed veterans to find high quality jobs;

Group must complete an application, provide requested documentation and be prepared to submit to verification procedures by Deloitte;

Applicants will be assessed by metrics including the number of veterans placed in jobs, the quality of those placements, average cost-per-placement, average starting salary, six- and twelve-month retention rate, key employee background checks, and a variety of organizational and financial health indicators; and

Applicants must not be a previous "Seal of Distinction" winner.

The "Seal of Distinction" is the preeminent standard of excellence in the veteran employment sector. In the last year alone, organizations supported by the Endowment placed 10,697 veterans in jobs at an average cost-per-placement of $521.

"We are honored to continue the 'Seal of Distinction' program into its seventh year," said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. "2018 was a pivotal year for the Endowment. We hit our initial goal of placing 50,000 veterans and have renewed our push, setting the new goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high quality careers by 2024."

All applications will be reviewed and evaluated by the Call of Duty Endowment's outside Board of Advisors. Semi-finalists will be independently assessed on a pro bono basis by Deloitte, and ultimately approved by the Endowment's Grants Committee.

The Call of Duty Endowment launched the "Seal of Distinction" in August 2013. In its seventh year of operation, the program has awarded $32.9 million in grants to previous winners. With an ambitious goal of placing 100,000 veterans into high-quality jobs by 2024, the program has placed more than 57,261 veterans into full-time jobs with a 2018 average starting salary of $58,295. As a result, the Endowment has helped veterans capture more than $3.2 billion in first year salaries and demonstrated the value of veterans in the civilian workplace to companies across the U.S. and the U.K.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

