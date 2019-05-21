The "Belgium Lawnmowers Market Opportunity Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lawnmowers market in Belgium is likely to reach around $250 million, registering an absolute growth rate of over 30% during 2018-2024.
The increasing interest for lawn beautification and maintenance is expected to drive the demand for lawn care equipment. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify the source of potential market growth for the lawnmowers market in Belgium.
The lawnmower market in Belgium is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.
Key Highlights of the Report
- The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawnmowers market in Belgium in 2018.
- The self-propelled lawnmowers segment occupies the highest share of over 45% in the walk-behind category.
- The residential user segment is growing significantly and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.
- Gas-powered lawnmowers remain the favorite model though electric ones are making significant progress in adoption among end-users.
- The zero-turn mowers segment is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period, the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.
The study considers the present scenario of the lawnmower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2024. The report covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It also offers vendor share of leading companies operating in the market.
- Detailed analysis of garden tools and equipment for specific country
- Current opportunity and future potential identification
- 15 minutes read-to-know in-depth market opportunities
- First of its kind presentation-ready product
- Data on 25 countries readily available
Report Offerings
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in Belgium for the current and forecast period
- Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in Belgium
- An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Report Coverage
The report provides an elaborative analysis of the lawnmowers market in Belgium and its segments, including product, fuel, and end-user types. It discusses different segments of lawnmowers to derive specific market estimations. The segmentation includes:
Market Segmentation by Products
- Walk-behind Lawnmowers
- Self-propelled Mower
- Push Mower
- Hover Mower
- Reel/Cylinder Mower
- Ride-on Mower
- Standard Ride-on Mower
- Zero-turn Lawn Mower
- Lawn Tractors
- Garden Tractors
- Robotic Lawn Mower
Market Segmentation by End-users
- Residential Users
- Professional Landscaping Services
- Golf Courses
- Government Others
Market by Fuel Type
- Gas-powered Lawnmowers
- Electric-powered Lawnmowers
- Manual-powered Lawnmowers
- Propane-powered Lawnmowers
Market by Distribution Channels
- Retail
- Dealers Distributors
- Mass Market Players
- Specialty Stores
- Online
Companies Mentioned
- Deere Co.
- Honda Power Equipment
- Kubota
- MTD Products
- Robert Bosch
- The Toro Company
- Ariens Company
- Bad Boys Mowers
- STIGA
- Black+Decker
- Snow Joe
- Hustler Turf Equipment
- STIHL
- Turflynx
- AL-KO
- Makita Corporation
- Tramontina
- Sumec (Yard Force)
- SCAG Power Equipment
- Schiller Grounds Care
- Husqvarna
- BLAUPUNKT
- Belrobotic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oipto
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005763/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Gardening Supplies and Equipment