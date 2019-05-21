BTU Metals Corp.: Team Mobilized at Dixie Project, Red Lake/ Bruce Durham Joins BTU Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to announce it has mobilized its exploration team at Dixie Halo, Red Lake, contiguous to Great Bear Resources. The previously announced high resolution drone magnetic survey is nearing completion and the prospecting team is on the ground surveying and ground proofing identified drill targets, mapping outcrop and sampling in advance of the upcoming drill program.

Mr. Bruce Durham has joined the Advisory Board.

Bruce Durham, a Professional Geologist and University of Western Ontario graduate, has held numerous senior positions with successful exploration groups and currently is CEO and Director of Nevada Zinc Corporation. He has worked in mineral exploration for over 40 years with junior and senior mining companies exploring for precious and base metal deposits in Ontario and Quebec as well as with companies exploring across Canada, in the USA, South America, and Africa.

Mr. Durham has been an integral member or leader of various exploration teams credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits including: the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo), the Redstone Nickel Mine (Timmins), the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins) and deposits being mined at the Nunavik Nickel project in Quebec. In addition to being the first geologist to move to the Hemlo area he was there for the exciting early exploration activity that occurred during the Hemlo Gold Rush in the early 1980's, working with the likes of the late Don McKinnon (senior), who became famous for his involvement in virtually everything that occurred during the Hemlo Gold Rush. Mr. Durham was also instrumental in land acquisition and exploration at both the Bell Creek Mine area and the West Timmins area where Tahoe Resources Ltd. (Pan American Silver) has operations in the Timmins Ontario area. Mr. Durham served in various capacities with Canadian Royalties Inc. including President and CEO during a time when Canadian Royalties discovered several Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in the area south of the Glencore's Raglan Nickel Mine. The Canadian Royalties project is now in production and operated by a China based group. Mr. Durham was Chairman of Temex Resources Corp. prior to its sale to Lakeshore Gold Corporation (now Pan American Silver) and until recently he was Chairman of Rockcliff Metals Corporation.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Mr. Durham to BTU. He brings a wealth and depth of experience which will be of the utmost value to both BTU's exploration team and its corporate leadership," commented Paul Wood, CEO.

Mr Doug Hunter, VP Exploration, P.Geo. commented, "Mr. Durham will add greatly to our exploration team, that already includes Tony Pryslak, ex-resident geologist in the Dixie, Red Lake Area, Alan King, geophysicist and Don McKinnon Jr, Prospector. Our team's initial goal is to interpret the data from our high-resolution drone mag survey that will allow us to focus our early season prospecting work on areas that will provide us with initial priority drill targets for later this summer."

