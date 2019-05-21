

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) reportedly bid to acquire luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in 2013 for $240 a share, above its current market price.



Craig Irwin, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners told CNBC on Tuesday that Tesla could have got a significantly higher price per share if it had agreed to Apple's bid six years ago.



'Around 2013, there was a serious bid from Apple at around $240 a share,' Irwin said in an interview on CNBC's Squawk Box. 'This is something we did multiple checks on. I have complete confidence that this is accurate. Apple bid for Tesla. I don't know if it got to a formal paperwork stage, but I know from multiple different sources that this was very credible.'



Tesla is down over 38% in 2019, and is currently trading at a share price of $205.09. Since, Musk's 'funding secured' tweet in August, Tesla's shares have plunged 46%.



'If Apple had interest then, they would probably have interest now at the right price,' Irwin said.



