sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

182,14 Euro		+2,04
+1,13 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
184,79
185,17
19:54
184,78
185,28
19:54
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC167,66+2,54 %
TESLA INC182,14+1,13 %