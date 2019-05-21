ATI AirTest Technologies Inc.: AirTest Goes WIRELESS with Its State-of-the-Art Energy-Saving Solutions

DELTA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2019 / AirTest Technologies (TSXV: AAT) is pleased to announce that it has developed a complete package of wireless sensors and communication devices that will maximize energy savings to any commercial building that has variable occupancy. This includes supermarkets, pharmacies, most retail store chains, big box stores, schools, theaters, fitness facilities, libraries and community halls. 98% of these facilities can benefit from Demand Controlled Ventilation (DCV) but haven't been deployed due to the cost and disruption of the wired solution. With AirTest's new wireless sensor system the total cost of installation has been reduced by more than 50% and is completely inobtrusive. The result is energy savings of up to 30% and rapid paybacks.

The company's successful wired DCV installations at facilities for Shopper's Drug Marts, IKEA, Lowe's and Cinemark is indicative of the kind of opportunity that exists for this energy saving protocol. The new wireless version should expand this market opportunity exponentially.

A tremendous IoT (Internet of Things) opportunity that in addition to providing DCV capability, AirTest's wireless suite of products can now control rooftop air handlers and economizers, as well as control humidity and pressure levels in the building. The building owner can also monitor the real time performance of freezers, coolers and chillers to maximize their energy performance.

The demand for wireless sensors has been steadily increasing in the building controls industry, and market research predicts that in 2020, 30% of sensors going into buildings will be wireless. However, because CO2 sensors historically have drawn too much power to be used in a wireless product, it is the one type of sensor that has not been part of the wireless transition. The new sensor being sold by AirTest draws less than 1% of the power required by the traditional CO2 sensors in the market, so it is ideal to accommodate the demand for a wireless CO2 sensor capability.

According to George Graham, president of AirTest, "This is an absolute game changer for energy efficiency in buildings. DCV is a very well understood protocol that can now be deployed easily and rapidly in existing buildings. The market opportunity is measured in the hundreds of millions and we are at the forefront with this new product."

The new wireless package is part of AirTest's overall focus on IoT technologies that can be easily integrated into existing building control systems and will not only efficiently control ventilation and energy performance but will provide continuous data to the users via all the most common building and internet communication protocols.

Further information on these products is now available on AirTest's website www.airtest.com.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant contribution to the Sustainable Buildings Program. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

