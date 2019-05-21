Topcon Positioning Group announces new cloud-based photogrammetry processing powered by Bentley ContextCapture to its MAGNET Collage Web web-based service for publication, sharing, and analysis of reality capture data. The integration allows MAGNET Collage Web users who share and collaborate with scanning and mesh datasets to now process and add UAV photos directly to the MAGNET Collage 3D environment.

The built-in Bentley ContextCapture Cloud Processing Service enables operators to upload UAV imagery direct-to-web without the need for high-end hardware requirements or IT constraints.

"Operators with photos taken by any UAV will easily use the photogrammetric engine integrated into Collage Web for fast generation of 3D engineering-ready reality meshes and digital surface models," said Charles Rihner, vice president of planning for Topcon Emerging Business. "It will also allow UAV imagery projects to be easily shared with stakeholders. Simply drag and drop data for robust publishing directly via the browser," said Rihner.

Once the 3D datasets are published to Collage Web, users can take advantage of multiple features including image overlay, taking measurements, annotating, performing asset inventory, and more.

"The datasets can be easily shared with stakeholders via web links with login-free immediate access to the information through smartphone, tablets or PC allowing remote users to view the area from the same perspective as the operator," said Rihner.

The integration is part of the ongoing constructioneering initiative, in which Topcon and Bentley collaborate to manage and integrate survey, engineering, and construction data, to streamline construction workflows and improve project delivery.

"Our latest web integration with Bentley Systems brings industry leading cloud-based photogrammetry processing to our MAGNET Collage software, which will deliver increased value for operators," said Rihner.

