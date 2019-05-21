

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the second time in less than a month, a senior member of President Donald Trump's administration defied a subpoena to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.



Former White House Counsel Don McGahn joined Attorney General William Barr in refusing to testify before the important House committee regarding special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and alleged collusion with Trump's campaign.



McGahn skipped the hearing at the instruction of the White House, which has argued he cannot be forced to testify due to his role as an adviser to the president.



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., described McGahn's refusal to testify as the latest example of the administration's 'disdain for law' and declared the former White House counsel would eventually appear.



'Let me be clear: This Committee will hear Mr. McGahn's testimony, even if we have to go to court to secure it,' Nadler said. 'We will not allow the President to prevent the American people from hearing from this witness.'



He added, 'We will not allow the President to block congressional subpoenas, putting himself and his allies above the law.'



Democrats on the committee had been hoping to question McGahn about evidence of obstruction of justice by Trump detailed in Mueller's report.



Nadler argued that Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice if not for the Justice Department's policy of refusing to indict a sitting president.



'And I believe that the President's conduct since the report was released, with respect to Mr. McGahn's testimony and other information we have sought, has carried this pattern of obstruction well beyond the four corners of the Mueller report,' Nadler said.



Meanwhile, Trump has accused Democratic lawmakers of seeking a 'do-over,' claiming the Mueller investigation found 'no collusion' and 'no obstruction.'



'The Democrats were very upset with the Mueller report, as perhaps they should be,' Trump said on Monday. 'And they're trying to get a redo, or a do-over, and you can't do that.'



In addition to stonewalling Democrats' investigation of the Mueller report, Trump also continues to seek to thwart efforts to obtain his tax and financial records.



Trump's lawyers are appealing a U.S. district judge's Monday decision supporting the House Oversight Committee's subpoena for financial records from the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA LLP.



