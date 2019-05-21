Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") announces that further to our news release of April 10, 2019 and pursuant to a directors' resolution, it will change its name to Metaverse Capital Corp. There will be no change to the symbol, the Company's common shares will continue to trade under the ticker "FORK" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in FORK's name and it is anticipated that the common shares will begin trading under the new name on or about Friday, May 24, 2019. The CUSIP number assigned to FORK's shares following the name change is 591408109 (ISIN: CA5914081099). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. . Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

