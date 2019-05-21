Norsk Hydro: Albras resumes normal aluminium production

Albras' Board of Directors decided today, May 21, to restart aluminium production at the Albras aluminium plant in Brazil. Albras curtailed 50% of its production in April 2018 and will now resume normal operations.

The process to resume full production at Albras will be initiated immediately. The plant is expected to be producing at full capacity during second half 2019.

The decision to restart Albras came after the decisions by the federal court in Belem, Brazil, to lift the production embargoes on Alunorte on May 15 and May 20, allowing Alunorte to ramp up towards normal production.

Albras curtailed 230 000 tonnes annual production in mid-April, 2018, following Alunorte's forced production cut, out of an annual capacity of 460 000 tonnes primary aluminium. Hydro owns 51 percent of Albras, the remaining 49 percent is owned by Nippon Amazon Aluminium Co. Ltd.



