Strategic Data Sciences: BioMD+ Announces Immediate Availability of New Premium CBD Oil Line

Operating under the slogan "Grown by Nature - Enhanced by Science," BioMD+ formed out of a desire to help a loved one lead a fuller and happier life. When company founder Jonathan Levitt's mother learned that she had fibromyalgia, she began taking a cocktail of prescription drugs that barely worked to ease her pain and often caused side effects that reduced her quality of life in different ways. Levitt turned to CBD as an alternative medication, and his mother's condition rapidly improved. Levitt used the knowledge gained from helping his mother to create a top-quality CBD oil that would revolutionize the market.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a bioactive substance found in abundance in the hemp plant. While it interacts with the body's endocannabinoid system, it does not cause the characteristic "high" of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Because it affects the body without impairing mental functioning, CBD has quickly become one of the world's most popular supplements. People report using CBD for conditions ranging from chronic pain to anxiety and sleeplessness.

In creating the BioMD+ CBD brand, Jonathan Levitt made it his goal at every stage of the decision-making process to make choices that would result in the highest-quality product possible. To that end, BioMD+ CBD oil:

Is extracted only from organic Colorado-grown industrial hemp

Is extracted using a CO2 distillation process that prevents residual solvents from appearing in the final product

Is available in both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD isolate versions

Is available in a variety of appealing flavors

Is enhanced with natural plant terpenes to support individual health needs

Comes with a money-back satisfaction guarantee

Discussing the product launch, BioMD+ founder Jonathan Levitt said, "I didn't create BioMD+ with the goal of developing a product to sell; I created it to help my mother because every existing product on the market had some problem that prevented it from meeting my standards. In the process of developing my CBD oil, though, I realized that CBD had become a passion for me. I want to share that passion with others, and I truly believe that BioMD+ CBD oil will become a life-changing product for many people."

About BioMDPlus, Ltd:BioMD+ is the world's leading maker of CBD oil tinctures. Overseeing the production process from seed to bottle, the company creates its products with the single-mindedness that comes with having a true passion for the hemp industry and for the development of top-quality hemp oil products. CBD hemp oils from BioMD+ are unrivaled in quality and owe their effectiveness to their proprietary terpene blends designed to support users' individual health goals. Every BioMD+ CBD oil comes with a money-back satisfaction guarantee.

