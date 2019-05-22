

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The total value of core machine orders in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 3.8 percent on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 868.8 billion yen.



That exceeded expectations for a flat reading following the 1.8 percent increase in February.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 0.7 percent - but that also topped forecasts for a drop of 3.5 percent following the 5.5 percent contraction in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan fell 4.3 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year in March.



