

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) said that its shareholders adopted all the resolutions put forward by the Board of Directors.



At the ordinary General Meeting, the shareholders approved the 2018 annual and consolidated accounts, the compensation of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officers for the 2018 financial year.



Three directors were renewed for 4 years. They are Frédéric Oudéa, Kyra Hazou and Gérard Mestrallet.



The shareholders also approved the renewals of the 'non-compete clause' and 'severance pay' related party agreements and commitments for the benefit of the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive Officers, as well as those of the 'pension' related party commitments for the Deputy Chief Executives Officers only.



The ordinary General Meeting set the dividend per share for the 2018 financial year at 2.20 euros and resolved to grant each shareholder the possibility of opting for the payment of the dividend in shares.



