WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabia has agreed to buy U.S. liquefied natural gas from Sempra Energy (SRE), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Saudi Arabian Oil Co., known as Aramco, plans to purchase gas from Sempra Energy's Port Arthur project in Texas. The financial terms of the deal couldn't be determined, and it wasn't clear whether Aramco would also take an equity stake in the project, the Journal said.



