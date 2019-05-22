The Company announced in March that the public crowdsale for AMR, the native cryptocurrency of the Ammbr network, had concluded. FORK's client Ammbr has finalized the AMR token distribution timing for participants in the public crowdsale, in which purchasers can expect to receive their tokens. AMR tokens purchased on the Singularity Exchange will be distributed to purchasers at 9:00 am EDT on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2019) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP. (CSE: FORK) (OTC Pink: GBCHF) ("FORK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the AMR tokens from the crowdsale FORK recently conducted for its client Ammbr Technologies Pte Ltd. ("Ammbr") on the Singularity exchange will be distributed to purchasers on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 9:00 am EDT. FORK first announced its partnership with Singapore-based Ammbr in a press release dated October 23, 2018. It was stated that in this partnership, FORK would provide advisory services to Ammbr for the development of its blockchain-based management platform for a wireless mesh network, which will enable individuals to buy and sell Internet connectivity on a peer-to-peer basis through Ammbr's proprietary router hardware. Additionally, it was stated that FORK would undertake sale efforts (to include a public crowdsale) for AMR, the Ammbr network's native cryptocurrency.

The opening of the public crowdsale for AMR was announced on Monday, January 14, 2019, and the public crowdsale concluded on Thursday, March 21, 2019. In exchange for its advisory and crowdsale administration services, FORK will receive 241,550,000 AMR tokens, which it has committed to invest into Ammbr Telecom Inc. ("Ammbr Telecom"), in exchange for 25% of Ammbr Telecom's equity.

FORK and Ammbr thank all AMR purchasers for their interest in being part of the Ammbr network, which already has large-scale infrastructure rollouts planned in both Canada and India set to begin this year. Purchasers who participated in the public crowdsale on the Singularity Exchange will have information emailed to them no later than 5:00 pm EDT on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 relating to the distribution of tokens purchased in the crowdsale. These purchasers are advised to log-in to the Singularity Exchange (http://singularity.exchange) to ensure that their contact details are up to date.

Shidan Gouran, President and CEO of FORK, said, "AMR is a unique digital asset because it can be used for a network that is already being developed and is set to be in use this year. By comparison, many digital assets being introduced to the market today are merely being sold as a form of product development fundraising. Between Ammbr and its affiliated entities, there exists a global reach which will be instrumental in making Ammbr an Internet-scale network, acting as a decentralized ISP to bring Internet connectivity to virtually all corners of the world. We are pleased to have played a leading role in bolstering growth of the Ammbr network and administering the AMR crowdsale, and we look forward to use cases of both the token and the technology becoming live this year."

Ammbr CEO Derick Smith added, "We are most satisfied with FORK's efforts and contributions towards Ammbr and the sale of AMR. A project of this nature requires an interdisciplinary approach between understanding blockchain technology and wireless networks, as well as the macroeconomic and political considerations of bringing Internet connectivity to places in which it does not yet exist. FORK is well-versed in all of these areas, and this has played a key role in bringing Ammbr to where it is today. We are very excited about the next milestones we are positioned to reach."

About Global Blockchain Mining Corp.

With blockchain technology rapidly re-shaping the models of many companies, industries, and their business processes, Global Blockchain Mining Corp. ("FORK") places a focus on the common needs of early-stage blockchain adopters. Originally founded with a focus on crypto-mining, FORK has recently diversified its offerings by placing an emphasis on professional services such as developing and administering launches of tokens and digital assets. Adapting to changes in blockchain technology, FORK is also now utilizing its computing power to provide consensus services, such as the operation of masternodes, servicenodes, and witnesses which are alternative methods to cryptocurrency mining for generating and acquiring digital assets. Investors, through their investment in the Company, are provided with exposure to these tokens, cryptocurrencies and digital assets without the lengthy, and complicated process that interested investors must undergo in order to gain exposure to these cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "FORK". Additional information relating to the Company is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, the CSE at www.theCSE.com as well as on the Company's website at: www.forkcse.com

