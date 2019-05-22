Aeromexico Among the Best Airlines Worldwide

Mexico's global carrier was ranked number 3 in The AirHelp Score, the world's leading air passenger rights specialist.



MEXICO CITY, May 22, 2019, where Aeromexico was placed as the third best airline worldwide, above carriers like Emirates, WestJet and SAAS.

The AirHelp Score shows which airlines offer the best service, fly on time, and treat passengers fairly if problems occur?. Through a survey applied to thousands of website's users, it analyzes a variety of factors including on-time performance, rating flight departure and arrival times, as well as quality of service. The survey also evaluates claim processing: how airlines solve their passengers' problems and if they believe the service is efficient.

In recent years, Aeromexico has invested in its customer service offer and has improved its products to enhance the passenger experience. Service additions include new culinary options in Clase Premier (the Aeromexico Business Class cabin), a digital ecosystem, on-board free messaging on selected aircraft, and a lost baggage tracking option through WhatsApp.

Aeromexico scored 8.07 out of 10 out of a perfect 10, the same score obtained by American Airlines and topping it in on-time performance and service quality, becoming the only Mexican airline to make the ranking, bettering well-known companies such as United, ranked 16?th, Air France ranked 19?th, and British Airways ranked 23?rd.

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 93 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 20 in Latin America, 5 in Europe, 4 in Canada and 3 in Asia.



The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to over 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Japan Airlines, Jet Airways and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, India, Israel or Peru. www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

