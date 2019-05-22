Centauri Therapeutics Limited: Centauri's AlphamerTM Platform highlighted at 4th Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress









Centauri's AlphamerTM Platform highlighted at 4th Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress



UK, 22 May 2019: Centauri Therapeutics ("Centauri"), an immunotherapy company active in oncology and infectious diseases, announces that Mel Glossop, Head of Chemistry at Centauri, presented at the 4th Annual Advances in immune-Oncology Congress London, on 20 - 21 May. The conference was focused on the latest strategies and technologies impacting the global immuno-oncology marketplace.

The presentation reported on preclinical development and design of highly disruptive treatments for cancer, titled 'Immunotherapy by Design' - Induction Of Systemic Anti-Tumour Immunity By Targeting Recruitment Of Natural Antibodies. The presentation explained how Centauri's versatile and proprietary AlphamerTM Platform is applied to the discovery and development of novel drugs for the treatment of both solid and liquid tumours, through redirection of the natural immune response for broad and universal tumour immunity

To view the full presentation on the data presented at the 4th Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress, please follow this link http://www.centauritherapeutics.com/index.php/news-events .

Centauri Therapeutics is an immunotherapy company focused on oncology and infectious diseases. Centauri's proprietary Alphamer platform is protected by a portfolio of patents and enables the discovery and development of multiple candidate molecules. All projects harness a powerful and clinically validated immune mechanism which redirects naturally existing antibodies to treat life-threatening diseases.

