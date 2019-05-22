ACACIA MINING PLC - Company Update and Possible Offer

For immediate release

This announcement contains inside information

21 May 2019

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

Update on Discussions in Tanzania and Possible Offer from Barrick Gold Corporation

Acacia Mining plc ("Acacia" or the "Company") notes that it has received an update today from Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") on the status of Barrick's negotiations with the Government of Tanzania ("GoT") to seek to identify a proposed resolution to the Company's disputes with the GoT. Acacia notes that it continues to be excluded from the discussions between Barrick and the GoT.

Barrick informed the Company that it has made significant progress towards finalising a proposed resolution, and provided the Company with a set of documents which it has indicated have been extensively negotiated but not yet finalised.

Barrick has also provided the Company today with a letter from the Acting Chairman of the GoT negotiating team who have been in discussions with Barrick, dated 19thMay 2019, addressed to the Company's three operating companies, Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited, North Mara Gold Mine Limited and Pangea Minerals Limited. This letter states that the GoT is resolved that it will not execute final agreements for the resolution of the Company's disputes if the Company is one of the counterparties to the agreements, and that it will only sign such agreements "if satisfied that substantial changes have been made to the management style of the Operating Companies and of their shareholders".

The Company also notes that it has received today an indicative proposal from Barrick to acquire all the issued and to be issued share capital of the Company not already owned or controlled by Barrick. The consideration would be in the form of new common shares in Barrick, with Acacia shareholders receiving 0.153 of a new common share of Barrick for every ordinary share in Acacia.

The Board is considering these developments, and will be taking steps to seek clarification of the GoT's position. A further announcement will be made in due course. In the meantime, Acacia shareholders are strongly advised to take no action.

This announcement is being made without the consent or approval of Barrick.

There can be no certainty that any offer will be made.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Barrick must, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 18 June 2019, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Acacia in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the UK Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

About ACACIA

Acacia Mining plc (LSE:ACA) is the UK holding company of the Acacia Group, Tanzania's largest gold miner and one of the largest producers of gold in Africa. The Acacia Group has three mines, all located in north-west Tanzania: Bulyanhulu, which is owned and operated by Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited, Buzwagi, which is owned and operated by Pangea Minerals Limited and North Mara, which is owned and operated by North Mara Gold Mine Limited. The Acacia Group also has a portfolio of exploration projects in Kenya, Burkina Faso and Mali. Acacia Mining plc is a UK public company headquartered in London. It is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange. Barrick Gold Corporation is the majority shareholder of Acacia Mining plc.

