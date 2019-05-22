

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen Inc. (AMGN) said that it has offered to buy Nuevolution AB for 32.50 Swedish kronor per share in cash, valuing the company at about 1.610 billion kronor or $167 million.



The offer price represented a premium of 169% compared to the closing price of Nuevolution's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm on 21 May 2019 of 12.10 kronor.



Nuevolution's Board recommended its shareholders to accept the Offer. Nuevolution is a small molecule drug discovery platform biotech company founded in 2001, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.



The acceptance period for the Offer is expected to commence on or around 13 June 2019 and expire on or around 4 July 2019. Settlement is expected to take place on or around 15 July 2019.



