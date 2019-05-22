

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 45.2 million pounds for the 28 weeks ended 14 April 2019, up from 41.8 million pounds in the previous-year period.



Profit after tax for the period increased 4.8 percent to 34.9 million pounds from 33.3 million pounds in the year-ago period. Earnings per share were 13.2 pence, up from 12.6 pence last year.



Adjusted profit after tax increased to 53.2 million pounds from 49.8 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share rose 5.2 percent to 22.3 pence from 21.2 pence last year.



Revenue for the period increased 4.5 percent to 769.2 million pounds from 733.2 million pounds in the year-ago period, with organic revenue up 1.9 percent.



Looking ahead, Simon Litherland, Chief Executive Officer of Britvic said, 'In the second half of the year we have a range of exciting marketing and innovation plans, and I remain confident that we will achieve full-year market expectations.'



The company's board recommended an interim dividend of 8.3 pence per share, an increase of 5.1 percent on the dividend declared last year. The interim dividend for 2019 will be paid on 12 July 2019 to shareholders on record as at 31 May 2019.



