Waterproofing and Building Envelope Investment is Second Corporate Carve-out Completed by OpenGate in May of 2019

OpenGate Capital, a global private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired SMAC, a global manufacturer of waterproofing and building envelope solutions, from Colas Group (EPA: RE). Financial terms were not disclosed.

SMAC operates across two divisions: Travaux and Industrie. SMAC Travaux specializes in waterproofing solutions typically utilized on flat roofs structures and facades. SMAC Industrie manufactures bituminous membranes, skylights and resins. As one of the largest players in the segment, SMAC has a dedicated service and maintenance business, SMAC Assistance Service, and Essemes Services, focused on fire safety maintenance. SMAC is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux and has operations across France, Morocco, and South America and is supported by 3,400 employees.

Founder and CEO of OpenGate Capital, Andrew Nikou, stated: "The building and construction sector continues to present many opportunities across Europe and North America that are well suited for OpenGate. With the investment in SMAC, we are incredibly proud to continue building on our strategy within the lower middle market, and we welcome the business and its many employees into the portfolio of our second institutional fund."

OpenGate Capital sourced the SMAC opportunity through its global origination team led by Joshua Adams, Managing Director. From the firm's European office in Paris, the following team members are responsible for negotiating and overseeing the investment: Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult, Partner, M&A; Fabien Marcantetti, Managing Director, M&A; and Marc Veillas, Managing Director, Operations.

The acquisition of SMAC is the second Europe-based corporate carve-out completed within OpenGate Capital's second institutional fund following the earlier announcement that the firm had acquired the European silicon carbide division, Fiven, from Saint-Gobain.

About OpenGate Capital

Founded in 2005, OpenGate Capital is a global private equity firm that strives to acquire and optimize lower middle market businesses throughout North American and Europe. With a strategic international presence and a focus on corporate carve-outs and complex situations, the firm's expertise allows it to realize a seller's divestiture objectives while mitigating the risks associated with a business's transition to independence. OpenGate is headquartered in Los Angeles and Paris and has a seasoned in-house team of professionals overseeing the entire lifecycle of each investment. To learn more about OpenGate, please visit www.opengatecapital.com.

