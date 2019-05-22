Bain & Company's Jayne Zecha Named One Of Private Equity International's Top 25 Rising Stars In European Private Equity

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jayne Zecha, a London-based partner with Bain & Company and sector leader of the firm's media team in its EMEA Private Equity practice, has been recognized by Private Equity International as one of its 2019 Top 25 Rising Stars of European Private Equity.

"Jayne is part of an extraordinary team of Bain Private Equity leaders in the UK, across EMEA, and globally. As a firm, we are explicitly doubling down on our leadership position in Private Equity to drive differential impact with our clients, create professional and career development opportunities for our people, and to accelerate our overall growth as a firm," said Christophe De Vusser, a partner with Bain & Company and the head of the firm's Private Equity practice in EMEA. "I'm thrilled that her impact has been recognized and, on behalf of the entire firm, I'm pleased to congratulate her on this extraordinary achievement."

Bain London and Zecha play a critical role in the firm's Private Equity growth ambitions. Under Zecha's leadership, the Bain's Telecommunications Media and Technology (TMT) private equity revenue has grown by 10 to 15 percent per year since 2017, with media revenues more than doubling over this period.

In charge of a 25 person team, Zecha is responsible for helping companies with deal screening and due diligence, as well as for developing relationships with new clients, with a particular focus on mid-market businesses.

Zecha joined Bain in 2002 as an associate consultant, was promoted to partner in 2017 and in June 2018 became the firm's shortest-tenured partner to be a sector lead. She earned her MBA from Harvard Business School.

Bain & Company is the leading consulting partner to the global private equity (PE) industry and its stakeholders. Private equity consulting at Bain & Company has grown thirteen-fold over the past 15 years and now represents about one-quarter of the firm's global business.

Bain & Company's work with PE firms spans fund types - buyout, infrastructure, real estate and debt, as well as hedge funds - and many of the most prominent institutional investors, such as sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, endowments and family investment offices. The firm supports its clients across a broad range of objectives that include deal generation, due diligence, immediate post-acquisition, ongoing value addition, exit, firm strategy and operations, and institutional investor strategy.

