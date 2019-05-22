Interop Technologies Achieves World's First GSMA Universal Profile 2.0 A2P RCS Accreditation

FORT MYERS, Florida and DUBLIN, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interop Technologies, a global provider of advanced communication solutions and cloud-based managed services, today announced that they are the first Rich Communication Services (RCS) solution provider to achieve the most current Universal Profile (UP) 2.0 Application-to-Person (A2P) Accreditation from the GSMA. This builds upon Interop Technologies' previous UP 1.0 triple accreditation in framework, messaging and enriched calling, and further emphasizes their continued commitment to industry standards, world-class mobile messaging solutions and global interoperability for mobile operators.

Interop Technologies' received this RCS UP 2.0 accreditation by successfully completing a demanding testing process with leading handset manufactures Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics. The RCS UP 2.0 A2P specifications introduce significant enablers for Messaging-as-a-Platform (MaaP), such as APIs, chatbot integration and enhanced authentication and security. Support for A2P messaging, rich cards, privacy control and spam protection are also included in the specification to enable the accelerated industry adoption of A2P RCS business messaging, which analysts at Juniper Research estimate will enable $9.1 billion in operator revenue by 2022.

"RCS offers the mobile operator the tools they need to take back their rightful position in the center of their subscribers' mobile lives; and block the parasitic behavior of non-facilities-based opportunists from further monetizing their network investments. This is our last, best chance to do so and we can't allow a lack of adherence to standards or goal misalignment between stakeholders to get in the way of this transformative time for our industry," said John Dwyer, president and chief executive officer of Interop Technologies. "At Interop, it is our core mission to help put operators back where they belong, right in the center of the mobile universe, and then help keep them there. As such, we are absolutely committed to the standards, technical excellence, and complete alignment with our customers' goals throughout the lifecycle of our products."

Interop Technologies' complete end-to-end RCS solution was developed and built in-house and includes a cloud-native IMS core network, RCS application servers, RCS Interconnect Hub, RCS Business Messaging Platform, native or downloadable RCS applications, and support for standards-compliant clients and devices.

Dwyer added: "We offer a variety of deployment options in different commercial and technical configurations so that we can fully support the operators' product lifecycle management. This means that we allow them to choose between an onsite perpetual license, cloud hosted, and private cloud (on-site fully managed) with the option to migrate between these as their needs change. It's important to us that we're making it simple for operators to get what they need, when they need it."

RCS is the communication protocol that advances the capabilities of standard SMS messaging with enhanced features, advanced customer care capabilities and personalized subscriber engagement opportunities with enterprises, brands and businesses. The GSMA UP accreditation process was formed to ensure the interoperability of all RCS market solutions and define a standard to accelerate its deployment globally. A series of test events organized by the GSMA brings together RCS client and solution providers to demonstrate the quality and readiness of their technology prior to a commercial launch.

About Interop Technologies

Interop Technologies is a global leader in Rich Communication Services (RCS). Through its GSMA-accredited, end-to-end RCS solution, the company is committed to putting mobile operators back in the center of their subscribers' mobile lives by delivering industry leading, standardized and Telco-grade technology with the highest level of deployment flexibility and lifecycle management available. Interop Technologies' has world headquarters in Fort Myers, FL, and offices in Irving, Texas, as well as an EMEA regional headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. Interop also owns and operates geo-redundant network operations centers in N. America and Europe. Learn more about our industry leading communication solutions for mobile operators at www.InteropTechnologies.com.

