Gecina (Paris:GFC) announces today the launch of a tender offer (the Tender Offer) on three of its outstanding notes:

€500,000,000 1.75 per cent. Notes due 30 July 2021 and which €185,800,000 is currently outstanding;

€300,000,000 2.875 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2023 and which €210,300,000 is currently outstanding; and

€500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 17 June 2024 and which €500,000,000 is currently outstanding.

The Tender Offer is subject inter alia to a maximum acceptance amount. The results of the Tender Offer will be announced on June 4, 2019 (subject to changes as a result of any extension, withdrawal, termination or amendment of the Tender Offer). Gecina is making the Tender Offer only by, and pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to purchase nor a solicitation to sell the notes referred to above, nor an invitation to participate to the Tender Offer.

The distribution of this press release may be restricted in some countries and be subject to specific regulations and persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about and comply with any applicable restrictions.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or in any other country. The bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (amended). Gecina does not intend to register all or part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.3 billion euros at end-2018. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

