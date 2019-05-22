The dates for mandatory compliance are now:

June 7, 2019 - CTIA OTA Test Plan, Version 3.8.2 (without LTE Cat. M1 and forearm testing)

July 12, 2019 - CTIA OTA Test Plan, Version 3.8.2 (with LTE Cat. M1 and forearm testing)

June 7, 2019 - CTIA MIMO OTA Test Plan, Version 1.2

CTIA is the trade organization dedicated to the US wireless communications industry. It helps ensure full compatibility for all wireless devices offered onto the market in the US and in 2018 issued revised versions of both CTIA OTA Test Plan, Version 3.8.2, and the CTIA MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) OTA Test Plan, Version 1.2.

For more information on the changes that will be introduced by the latest versions of these test plans, review our original article from January 2019 (https://www.sgs.com/en/news/2019/01/understanding-ctia-ota-test-plan-v3-8-1-and-ctia-mimo-ota-test-plan-v1-2-for-wireless-products).

SGS OTA Services

SGS is globally recognized as a leader in the provision of testing and certification services for the wireless industry and is an accredited CTIA Authorized Testing Laboratory (CATL). SGS are constantly adapting and innovating their range of services to ensure manufacturers of wireless equipment can effectively and efficiently access target markets around the world. Learn more about SGS's OTA Testing (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/electrical-and-electronics/it-and-telecommunication/certification/ota) services.

To learn more, contact:

Dr. Peter Liao

Global OTA Technical Leader

t: +886 2 2299 3279 ext. 1562

www.sgs.com/ee (https://www.sgs.com/en/consumer-goods-retail/electrical-and-electronics)

