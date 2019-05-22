

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group Plc. (PAG.L) reported that its profit on ordinary activities after taxation for the six months ended 31 March 2019 declined to 58.1 million pounds or 22.0 pence per share from 62.0 million pounds or 23.0 pence per share last year.



Underlying profits increased by 8.7% to 79.8 million pounds, from 73.4 million pounds in the first half of 2018. Net interest income was 13.8% higher than for the same period in 2018 at 138.1 million pounds driven upwards by both a higher net interest margin and year-on-year increases in loan balances.



Total lending was 1.29 billion pounds, an increase of 30.2% on the first half of 2018.



Total operating income increased by 13.8% to 148.0 million pounds from 130.1 million pounds in the prior year.



