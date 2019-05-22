sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Thursday 13 June 2019 at 12:00 noon (UK time), at the offices of Awilco Drilling on 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen, AB32 6FL, UK.

The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.

Aberdeen, 22 May 2019


For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR AGM Notice 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eb7d6a96-c565-4600-b980-9553d5d47ac3)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)