Phenom People, Inc.: Phenom People Unveils Talent Experience Management Platform Single Platform for Every Talent Experience

LONDON, May 22, 2019has announced Talent Experience Management (TXM) as the holistic approach and SaaS platform to connect every interaction throughout the talent lifecycle by delivering personalised experiences. Talent Experience Management unifies technology and experience design to enhance the talent journey, transforming candidates to employees to brand advocates, while recruiters and management boost productivity and communicate seamlessly.



Despite spendingmassive amounts of moneyon new investments in HR technology, today's chief human resources officers still struggle to change the stereotype of their organisation from a cost center to a revenue generator for talent acquisition, talent management and talent evolution. With Talent Experience Management, Phenom People is helping organisations manage the new talent economy, which is undergoing major technological and societal shifts, with a solution that addresses the different needs and experience requirements of candidates, recruiters, employees and management.

"A quality talent experience is invaluable in supporting an organisation's success. The notion that the experience stops after the candidate is hired is very short-sighted", said Karen Kesner, global director of recruiting at Booking.com. "The industry's first step in fundamentally redesigning the experience is to break down silos. Talent Experience Management is a solution and a shift that marries all players in the talent lifecycle for a seamless experience and improved efficiency. Companies that implement this will come out on top".

Phenom Talent Experience Management Platform

The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform enhances the experiences of four key talent stakeholders: candidates, recruiters, employees and management. When adopted, Talent Experience Management delivers a higher level of talent quality by aligning the objectives, priorities and actions of these stakeholders. This enables organisations to enhance and personalise every moment along the talent journey.

Candidate Experience - Find the right job. To enhance the candidate experience, talent leaders should make the discovery phase meaningful, engaging and stress-free. With a personalised Phenom Career Site and chatbot, job seekers are offered tailored job recommendations and content, along with a seamless apply process. This e-commerce-like experience increases conversions and reduces time-to-hire.

Recruiter Experience - Be more productive. To streamline the recruiter experience, recruiters can utilise intelligent candidate fit scoring and other AI-powered insights to identify top talent faster in the Phenom CRM, University Recruiting event module and more. They can also easily create SMS and email campaigns to automate candidate nurturing, which increases engagement at each stage of the recruiting process. Given the right tools, recruiters boost productivity and increase quality-of-hire.

Employee Experience - Evolve the best talent. To strengthen the employee experience, internal talent can access personalised job openings to identify new career paths at their company. They can also use the Phenom Internal Mobility & Referrals module to tap into their professional networks and refer talent. Becoming more involved with their organisation improves employee engagement and promotes advocacy to reduce cost-per-hire.

Management Experience - Get the right insights. To empower the management experience, users can evaluate metrics and talent journey data to identify gaps in the process and optimise strategies. Phenom Talent Analytics enables company stakeholders to make data-driven decisions and improve talent experiences. Measuring these robust analytics increases productivity.

A single Talent Experience Management platform resolves the pain points and dividers between each talent experience and breaks down HR siloes. When these experiences are connected, companies operate more fluidly in talent acquisition, talent management and talent evolution.

"It's time someone takes responsibility and fixes the broken talent experience", said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder at Phenom People. "And it cannot be solved by using separate HCM, ATS, job boards, spreadsheets and analytics systems. Today's talent ecosystems need to keep up with user expectations. We're providing a single platform needed to keep pace and deliver meaningful experiences. This is the foundation of Talent Experience Management".

The Phenom TXM platform provides companies with a unified solution for: Candidate Experience (Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot), Recruiter Experience (CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights), Employee Experience (Internal Mobility, CMS, Referrals, Chatbot), and Management Experience (Talent Analytics, Reporting, Forecasting, Dashboards). Our platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalisation, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. The Phenom TXM platform eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalised experiences, and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

