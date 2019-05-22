

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L), a UK merchant banking group, Wednesday its trading update for the third quarter, said it delivered a solid performance in the period, with banking division performing as expected in current market conditions.



However, the Group's market facing businesses continued to experience lower activity levels.



In Banking, loan book totaled 7.5 billion pounds, predominantly driven by Commercial and Property, and was up 3.6 percent year to date.



In Asset Management, total client assets increased to 12.5 billion pounds versus 12.0 billion pounds as on January 31, 2019.



Looking ahead, the Group said it expects a solid result for the full financial year.



