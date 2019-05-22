ByDesign Technologies Announces Membership with the Direct Sellers Association of Canada

Partnership with DSA Supports ByDesign's Focus on International Expansion in the Canadian Market

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / ByDesign Technologies, the leading provider of technology and back office software for the direct selling industry, today announced its membership with the Direct Sellers Association of Canada.

ByDesign's Freedom Platform is a turnkey solution that allows flexible configuration and includes open API's proven to meet the needs of any sized client. Their services include commissions and genealogy, replicating websites, e-commerce shopping, client branded mobile app and a suite of tools for representatives.

"The Direct Sellers Association of Canada is delighted to welcome ByDesign Technologies as a Supplier Member. We look forward to building a mutually beneficial relationship that supports the continued growth of the direct selling industry in Canada," said Peter Maddox, President of the Direct Sellers Association of Canada.

ByDesign's Freedom technology is the highest rated and reviewed Direct Selling, Party Plan and MLM Software by Gartner.

"As we continue our international expansion into the Canadian market, we desire to embody the best in business - fair play, protection, passion, and a culture of shared information and prosperity. ByDesign Technologies Membership in the DSA is our commitment to proudly uphold these shared ideals," said Daryl Wurzbacher, CEO of ByDesign Technologies.

ByDesign clients are doing business on 6 continents, in 140 countries. Their software is being used in 71% of the world's countries today.

Daryl Wurzbacher, CEO of ByDesign will be presenting at the Direct Selling Association (USA) Annual Meeting on June 2-4 in Austin, TX, and the DSA Australia Annual Meeting on June 24-26, in Sydney, Australia.

About ByDesign Technologies

Since its founding in 2000, ByDesign continues to be recognized as the industry thought-leader pushing direct selling technology forward with first-to-market solutions that simplify the many complexities behind Direct Sales, Party Plan and MLM business models. ByDesign's technology is used on six continents, in 140 countries. Their award winning SaaS solutions include Genealogy Management & Commissions, Inventory, Replicated Websites, Premier Rep Tools, Branded Mobile App, Virtual Parties, E-vites, Hostess Rewards, Bookings, Social Sharing, Promotions, & Shopping.

To learn more about the vision that is innovating a unique competitive advantage for direct selling companies, please visit http://bydesign.com.

