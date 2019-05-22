-First patents to cover the fundamental processes for accessing the human gut microbiome as biotherapeutics

-MaaT Pharma's microbiome sample collection and administration devices receive CE mark for use in collecting and administrating gut-derived samples as biotherapeutics to patients

MaaT Pharma announced today that the Institut National de la Propriété Industrielle (INPI), the French Patent Office, has issued three new patents to the company covering its sample collection device and the overall processes associated with obtaining, processing, storing and administering human gut samples, ensuring that the highest quality of microbiota is present in MaaT Pharma's biologic drugs. In addition, the patents cover an innovative process to freeze-dry samples preserving the viability and taxonomic profile of the microbiome and enabling the development of an oral formulation. These patented processes developed under a five year research collaboration with the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA) are a fundamental part of MaaT Pharma's integrated Microbiome Restoration Biotherapeutic (MMRB) platform and have a broad applicability in treating dysbiosis-related diseases.

"These patents and the CE mark received for our devices solidify the company as a leader in developing microbiome-based therapeutics that have the highest quality, diversity and richness in the microbiota for both our current formulation and the development of an oral form," said Hervé Affagard, CEO and Co-founder of MaaT Pharma. "Our lead therapeutic, MaaT013, developed using our MMRB platform, has already yielded promising safety data in our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial called HERACLES, in patients with steroid-resistant acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease, a severe complication following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Trial progress and enrollment remain on schedule."

Philippe Mauguin, CEO of INRA commented, "MaaT Pharma has raised the bar for creating microbial biotherapeutics and these patents include pioneering research from Joël Doré, the company's scientific advisor and research director at INRA, who is world-renowned for his work on host-microbiome interactions. Our partnership with the company started at its inception and we are fortunate to be involved with a company pushing the boundaries of developing safe and effective microbial therapies for patients."

The IP provides coverage until at least 2035 and includes:

Patent FR 1553721: The design and applicability of the device used to collect stool samples from individuals is broadly covered by this patent and is the first device in the world to receive CE mark for the method of sample collection and processing.

Patent FR 1553716: This patent, co-owned by MaaT Pharma and INRA, covers the composition and the application of the cryoprotectant used in MaaT Pharma's proprietary production process that helps to preserve the full diversity of the gut microbiome.

Patent FR 1562750: This patent, co-owned by MaaT Pharma and INRA, set the baseline of MaaT Pharma's innovative method to freeze-dry a microbiome sample is a unique approach to generate microbiome-based capsule formulations that maintain a high viability of the microbiota.

The three above-mentioned granted patents are also under examination through PCT international patent applications in important global markets. The company will continue to pursue the grant of additional patents covering their therapeutic products and technologies. The Class II CE mark covers MaaT Pharma's system of devices, including its device enabling the storage of material and subsequent administration to the patient with the highest level of safety.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases. Committed to treating blood cancers and Graft-versus-Host-Disease, a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has already achieved proof of concept in acute myeloid leukemia patients. Supporting the further expansion of our pipeline into larger indications, we have built a powerful discovery and analysis platform to evaluate drug candidates, determine novel disease targets and identify biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. Our therapeutics are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to spearhead microbiome treatment integration into clinical practice.

