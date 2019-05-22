

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in April, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose 9.2 percent year-on-year in April, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 9.0 percent.



Among the main components, water supply surge 12.7 percent annually in April and manufacturing production grew 9.6 percent.



Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and mining and quarrying rose by 5.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.6 percent in April.



Separate data from Statistics Poland showed that the producer price index grew 2.6 percent annually in April, after a 2.5 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in April, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



