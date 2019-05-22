

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Wednesday as trade worries persisted and investors awaited the release of minutes from the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting.



Concerns mounted about an escalating trade war after the New York Times reported that the Trump administration is considering placing limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy U.S. technology.



Ahead of the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said that there is a case for lowering interest rates if inflation doesn't appear on track to rise back to desired levels.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 9 points or 0.17 percent at 5,376 in opening deals after rising half a percent on Tuesday.



Auto stocks retreated on tariff worries, with Renault declining 0.8 percent and Peugeot losing 0.6 percent.



Lender BNP Paribas dropped 1 percent, Societe Generale eased 0.6 percent and Credit Agricole lost 1.8 percent.



