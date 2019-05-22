

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Speaking at the AGM, Christopher Delbrück CFO of Uniper SE, said 2019 will be a transitional year for the company in terms of cash flow and earnings performance. The Group's key performance indicators are currently in line with its view. Uniper remains confident that it will achieve fiscal 2019 targets. The Group is also on track to increase dividend by an average of 25 percent per year through the 2020 financial year.



Christopher Delbrück, CFO, stated: 'We're expecting a further recovery of wholesale prices from 2019/2020 onward, which will improve our prospects. Because of our conservative hedging strategy, the first positive effects on our earnings will be felt starting in 2020.'



