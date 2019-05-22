The following information is based on the press release from Oriflame Holding AG (Oriflame) published on May 22, 2019 and may be subject to change. The af Jochnick family, through Walnut Bidco Plc, has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Oriflame, whereby every one (1) Oriflame share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of SEK 227 per share. If Oriflame, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, futures and forwards contracts in Oriflame (ORI) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to below. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726285