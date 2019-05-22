The "Fish and Seafood Market in Ireland: Business Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report presents analysis of fish and seafood market in Ireland.

Scope

Brief country profile includes general information and main economic indicators and specifies business environment in Ireland.

Fish and Seafood market is analyzed by different parameters including domestic production and consumption. Future market development is also estimated.

Trade analysis covers data on export and import volumes, dynamics, structure and prices.

The report presents profiles of leading producers and lists major suppliers in the country.

The report also lists buyers within the sector, and provides results of the purchase activity monitoring, which is achieved by tracking various tenders databases, websites and marketplaces.

Topics Covered

1. IRELAND PESTEL ANALYSIS

1.1. Political Factors

1.2. Economic Factors

1.3. Social Factors

1.4. Technological Factors

1.5. Environmental Factors

1.6. Legal Factors

2. FISH AND SEAFOOD MARKET IN IRELAND

2.1. Overview of fish and seafood market

2.2. Producers of fish and seafood in Ireland, including contact details and product range

3. IRELAND'S FOREIGN TRADE IN FISH AND SEAFOOD

3.1. Export and import of live fish, fresh and frozen fish: volume, structure, dynamics

3.2. Export and import of fish fillets: volume, structure, dynamics

3.3. Export and import of dried, salted or other cooked fish: volume, structure, dynamics

3.4. Export and import of prepared or preserved fish, caviar: volume, structure, dynamics

3.5. Export and import of fresh, frozen or preserved lobsters, crabs and other crustaceans: volume, structure, dynamics

3.6. Export and import of fresh, frozen or preserved mollusks: volume, structure, dynamics

4. MAJOR WHOLESALERS AND TRADING COMPANIES IN IRELAND

5. CONSUMERS OF FISH AND SEAFOOD IN IRISH MARKET

5.1. Downstream markets of Fish and Seafood in Ireland

5.2. Fish and Seafood consumers in Ireland

