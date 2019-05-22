

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank (CRZBY.PK) announced the Bank continues to expect higher underlying revenues for the current fiscal year. The company continues to reduce costs, and expects it to be below 6.8 billion euros at the end of the fiscal year.



Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank, said: 'We will take advantage of the current structural change in the banking market to further enhance our standing with our customers. Our top priorities are growth and speed. With Campus 2.0, we will improve our time to market for new products and services and increase our efficiency.'



