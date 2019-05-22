OPPO Joins Android Q Beta Program and Showcases 5G Capabilities at Google I/O 2019

OPPO announced as one of the first smartphone brands to partner with Google in its Android Q Beta program

DUBAI, UAE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO participated in the recently held Google I/O 2019, Google's annual developer conference, where the leading smartphone company showcased its strong capabilities in both Android development and 5G technology. During the event, held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, Google announced that OPPO would be joining its Android Q Beta program as one of the OEMs to introduce testing of the next version of Android.

The forthcoming version of Android, Android Q, became available as Beta earlier this year. As an early adopter of the operating system, OPPO featured its newest smartphone 'Reno' in an Android Q Beta demo at I/O, offering software developers in attendance the opportunity to experience and test the device. During the conference, Google also announced that Android Q Beta would be available on OPPO Reno smartphones starting from May 8th.

Andy Shi, President of OPPO MEA, said: "OPPO places great emphasis on perfecting users' experiences through the integration of hardware and software. We are glad to have Google as an integral and long-standing member of our ecosystem of partners as we deliver extraordinary experiences through innovative OPPO technology."

Reno's inclusion among the first batch of smartphones to offer Android Q Beta for testing underscores OPPO's strong capability in software R&D and its ability to take the lead in responding to the latest technology developments. OPPO will continue to update its Android-based ColorOS system with the latest versions of Android to provide the best possible experiences for users.

As one of the world's first smartphone manufacturers to bring 5G to market, OPPO also showcased its leadership in 5G technologies at the Android Sandbox area at Google I/O. At the Sandbox, attendees were able to demo the new Reno 5G phone and view a video feature on OPPO's vision for the 5G era.

"We call the 5G era 'an era of intelligent connectivity.' Based on the advantages of 5G connectivity, OPPO has pushed forward into cloud storage, cloud gaming, cloud image & video processing and other services. We will provide smarter and more convenient services to our users," said Henry Tang, Director of Standards Research Center, OPPO Research Institute.

Having officially hit the market in Switzerland earlier this month, OPPO's Reno 5G was the first commercial 5G smartphone to go on sale in Europe. OPPO will roll out Reno 5G to additional markets worldwide over the coming months.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers delighted experience of digital life.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO started the era of Selfie beautification, and was the first brand to launch smartphones with 5MP and 16MP front cameras. OPPO was also the first brand to introduce the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature and the 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kenya and Nigeria. OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Now, the factory goes into production.

Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market - product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO R Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to young consumers in the region.

