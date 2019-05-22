Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") was selected as the recipient of the 2019 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund by Creditflux, a London-based global publication and leading information source for the rapidly evolving market for credit funds and CLOs. The award was presented to the firm's Monroe Capital Senior Secured Direct Loan Fund LP.

Creditflux's Credit Symposium and Manager Awards took place May 8, 2019 in London, England. The 11th Creditflux Manager Awards are fully quantitative performance-based awards for the global CLO and credit fund management industry. Each year, they reward the best performance throughout the world over the previous 12 months. This year, 18 awards were given to managers of private credit funds, high yield funds, CLOs and hedge funds from across the industry and the globe, representing a wide range of strategies and styles. The direct lending awards are calculated based on several criteria including a combination of net IRR, leverage calculations, and capital deployed.

Monroe is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit, providing senior and junior debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. This year, Creditflux selected Monroe as a finalist in two categories: "Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund" and "Best New Middle-Market CLO."

"We are extremely honored to be recognized by Creditflux as the Best Direct Lending Fund in the U.S. for 2019," said Ted Koenig, President and CEO of Monroe Capital LLC. "Our nomination as Best New Middle-Market CLO and our selection as Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund for the second year in a row is indicative of the depth and breadth of the Monroe Capital private credit platform. For over 15 years we have provided consistent, uncorrelated, high risk adjusted returns to our investors and shareholders throughout the world. We are pleased to be selected for this prestigious award which was based on purely data driven limited partner return metrics."

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe's middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2019 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Private Debt Investor as the 2018 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Mergers Acquisitions as the 2018 Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

