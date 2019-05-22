Some 168 projects will be developed across 16 provinces free from central government subsidy. The fact the average capacity of such projects has tumbled indicates Beijing's plan to accelerate the arrival of subsidy free solar may be on track.With analysts predicting the finalization of China's new solar policy would herald an explosion in new capacity figures in the world's biggest PV market, the authorities on Monday revealed details of almost 15 GW of 'grid parity' projects. However, with some of the schemes in the first batch of central subsidy free projects not expected to come online ...

