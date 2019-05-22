

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Lowe's Cos. (LOW) released a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.05 billion, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $988 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $17.74 billion from $17.36 billion last year.



Lowe's Cos. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.05 Bln. vs. $988 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.31 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q1): $17.74 Bln vs. $17.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.45 - $5.65



