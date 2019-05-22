Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 21-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1888.64p INCLUDING current year revenue 1901.16p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1844.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 1856.88p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---